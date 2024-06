Share:













On Monday, June 10, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation captured the village of Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region, near Chasiv Yar.

This is reported by the analytical project DeepState.

"The enemy advanced near Novopokrovske, in Staromayorske and captured Ivanivske. The contact line in Klishchiyivka has been specified," the report says.

The project published an updated map on which Ivanivske is marked as occupied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, 85 combat clashes with the russian invaders took place at the front, the situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk axis.

Meanwhile, on June 9, 73 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk axis.