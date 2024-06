Intelligence officers show how they destroy infantry and equipment of russians in Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian intelligence officers made successful attacks on the manpower and equipment of the russian occupation army in the Kharkiv axis. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed how Ukrainian fighters destroy the enemy.

As reported, the video shows the work of soldiers of the Ghost unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The intelligence officers turn the living force of the enemy into lifeless and powerless, destroy the observation equipment of the russians, find the armored vehicles of the occupiers disguised in the forest and immediately launch targeted strikes at it," the intelligence officers said in a report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the russians are continuing their offensive, concentrating their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kharkiv axes, in addition, they are conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.

In addition, the Liut [Rage] brigade showed what the russians turned Vovchansk into in three weeks.

Also in Vovchansk, border guards captured a wounded russian occupier.