Servicemen of the United Assault Brigade Liut of the National Police of Ukraine showed a video taken over Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. The russians almost completely razed the city to the ground.

The relevant video was published on the brigade's Facebook page.

In the video, which was filmed by a Ukrainian drone camera, you can see the northern part of Vovchansk. It is separated from the rest of the city by the Vovcha River.

In the footage, you can see residential high-rise buildings in the area of ​​the central park, the area of ​​the city council, the local lyceum and one of the city's enterprises.

There are practically no buildings left in the city. In the video, you can see the consequences of the hits of guided aerial bombs (UAVs).

Previously, the Ukrainian military has repeatedly stated that the russians are actively using anti-aircraft missiles in Vovchansk.

It should be noted that the offensive of russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv Region began on May 10, 2024.

In a little more than three weeks, the occupiers wiped the city off the face of the earth, in which 17,500 people lived before the full-scale invasion.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, earlier today the German publication Bild reported with reference to its open data analysis expert Julian Röpcke that the Armed Forces allegedly conducted a series of successful counterattacks in Vovchansk.

According to Röpcke, in response to this, the russians increased the shelling of Vovchansk, finally razing the city to the ground.

Recall that on May 29 it became known that the russians were using heavy flame-throwing systems to shell Vovchansk.

We also reported that on May 24, the evacuation of civilians was stopped in Vovchansk due to the high intensity of russian shelling.