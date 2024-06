Share:













The russians continue their offensive, concentrating their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Kharkiv axes, in addition, they conduct active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that he recently worked in the area of ​​active hostilities on the Kharkiv and Kupyansk axes of the Eastern Front.

"The adversary continues to carry out offensive operations, concentrating the main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Kharkiv axes. In addition, it is conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar with the aim of mastering and taking control of these two settlements," he said.

According to him, the enemy is conducting offensive actions in other axes with the aim of stretching the line of the active front, restraining Ukrainian troops and preventing them from being transferred to other areas of hostilities.

Syrskyi noted that the overall situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of hostilities and the widespread use of armored vehicles by the enemy, as well as the use of a significant number of guided aerial bombs.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that the enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Kharkiv axis and is trying to advance towards Hlyboke – Lyptsi, but is suffering significant losses and is not succeeding.

Syrskyi noted that in Vovchansk, the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at this stage is to restrain the enemy, inflict maximum losses on it and gradually move forward to liberate Ukrainian territories.

The situation is also difficult in the Kupyansk area, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops from two axes, fierce battles are ongoing. In this axis, according to the Commander-in-Chief, the task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to stop the enemy and force it to go on the defensive.

"My task is to provide this axis with a sufficient amount of ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will allow us to significantly strengthen the defense. Despite the complexity of the situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the Defense Forces are doing everything possible for this," Syrskyi said.

He noted the effective work of most commanders and headquarters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 4 increased by 1,280 to 513,700 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 12 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles and 40 artillery systems of the enemy.