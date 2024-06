Share:













New satellite images of the airfield in the Astrakhan Oblast of the russian federation, where the Su-57 was hit, appeared online. Traces of fire are visible on them.

This is reported by The War Zone.

The pictures show that there are several planes similar to the Su-57 at the airfield. And there are traces of an explosion or fire on the concrete next to them. One such trace looks like a burnt hole from an explosion.

"Like the Defense Intelligence image, it shows burn marks and a small crater to the left of the cockpit of the middle plane. As we noted yesterday, the explosion, and especially the shrapnel from such a close explosion, would most likely have put holes in the plane and caused other damage," the message says.

A photo taken on June 7 before the attack, shows slight discoloration on the apron to the left of the plane, but no signs of burns or craters. The apron also features a silhouette of the Su-57, which the russians used in an attempt to disrupt Ukrainian strike operations.

There are no traces of fire near the other two planes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Oblast of the russian federation.

Later, the Defense Intelligence said that there were two affected planes.

The Air Force explained why the russian federation hides the Su-57 fighter from the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.