Share:













Copied



The russian offensive on Kharkiv has "stalled out" after the United States partially lifted restrictions on the use of American weapons for strikes on targets on russian territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated this on Sunday, June 9, CBS News reports.

"The momentum of that operation in Kharkiv has stalled out. Now, Kharkiv is still under threat, but the Russians have not been able to make material progress on the ground in recent days in that area, and the United States will continue to support Ukraine in holding the line and pushing back against the aggressing Russian forces,” Sullivan stated.

He noted that the decision to allow shooting on the territory of the russian federation was correct.

“From the President's perspective, this was common sense. What was happening up around Kharkiv, which was new just in the last couple of months, was a Russian offensive where they were moving from one side of the border directly to the other side of the border, and it simply didn't make sense not to allow the Ukrainians to fire across that border, to hit Russian guns and emplacements that were firing at the Ukrainians. So the President authorized that,” Sullivan commented.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, media announced that the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration privately granted Ukraine permission to launch strikes on russian territory using weapons transferred by the United States, but with a restriction - exclusively in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the administration of President Joe Biden may consider allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on russian territory.

Meanwhile, the U.S. allowed Ukraine to hit the russian federation with American weapons, but with one condition.