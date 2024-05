Blinken claims US will adjust its position regarding strikes on russian territory

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the administration of President Joe Biden may consider allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike russia.

As The New York Times reports, Blinken stressed that Washington does not encourage or provide an opportunity for such strikes, but noted that Kyiv has the right to independently decide how best to defend itself. He also added that the U.S. government would “adapt and adjust” its stance based on changing conditions on the battlefield.

When asked by a journalist if this means that the U.S. can support Ukraine's attacks on russia with American weapons, Blinken replied: " Adapt and adjust means exactly that."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April of this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine has the right to strike russian military facilities located outside Ukrainian territory.

On May 21, it became known that the U.S. did not give Ukraine permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

Meanwhile, the White House signals readiness to allow Ukraine to strike the russian federation with U.S. weapons.