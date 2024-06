Share:













Copied



Ukrainian border guards successfully dropped ammunition on russian military fortifications in the Serebriansk Forest of the Luhansk Region and not only destroyed the shelter, but also blew up the warehouse with ammunition.

This was reported in the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"The enemy ammunition depot and two shelters of the occupiers were destroyed by the border guards of Pomsta [Revenge] in Serebriansk Forest," the message reads.

In the video, ammunition is dropped several times from the drone onto the shelter, destroying dugouts and trenches. And then one of the munitions falls into the place where the munitions were stored - this can be seen by the big explosion.

Serebriansk Forest is located not far from the Kreminna of the Luhansk Region occupied by the russians. Since the end of the summer of 2022, a line of defense has been running on the territory of this forest, and russian troops have been attacking this area of the ​​LUHANSK region every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,270 russian invaders, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems.

The Ground Forces report that in the Pokrovsk axis, troops of 47 separate mechanized brigades are restraining at least three combat brigades of the russian federation.