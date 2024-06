Share:













During the past day, June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated another 1,270 russian invaders, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 09, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 518,560 (+1,270) persons;

tanks - 7,869 (+26) units;

armored combat vehicles - 15,131 (+26) units;

artillery systems - 13,593 (+60) units;

MLRS - 1,097 (+2) units;

air defense equipment - 836 (+2) units;

aircraft - 357 (+0) units;

helicopters - 326 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 10,982 (+37);

cruise missiles - 2,277 (+0);

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18,562 (+78) units;

special equipment - 2,253 (+5).

Losses of the russian federation during the full-scale war. Infographics: facebook/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, stated that the Defense Forces control most of Vovchansk, the enemy has set up detachments.