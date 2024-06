Share:













The Ground Forces report that in the Pokrovsk axis, troops of 47 separate mechanized brigades are restraining at least three combat brigades of the russian federation.

This is stated in the message posted on the official page of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the russian occupiers are not reducing the pace of assaults, and the epicenter of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk axis.

"Here, the enemy is trying to advance deep into our territory. Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade are restraining at least three combat brigades of the russian federation.

Having huge reserves of manpower, the moscovites quickly replenish the insane losses and again and again throw them into battle. The hostilities are not abating for a moment," the military said.