Share:













Copied



There will be no power outage schedules on Sunday, June 9. Both industrial and household consumers will be supplied with electricity.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

The energy company explained that electricity consumption decreased over the weekend, and the NPP power unit resumed operation. This made it possible to abandon the power outage schedules for Sunday.

At the same time, they warned that in the event of a change in the situation, they would inform Ukrainians additionally.

Earlier, Ukrenergo predicted the application of hourly power outage schedules from 08:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the most critical situation is currently observed at TPPs and HEPPs. But this does not mean that the power units at the stations are destroyed forever.

Russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 NPPs power units work in winter.