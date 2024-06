Ukraine will need weeks, months and even years to restore TPPs and HEPPs - Ukrenergo

Share:













Copied



Currently, the most critical situation is observed at TPPs and HEPPs. But this does not mean that the power units at the stations are destroyed forever.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrenergo company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

"Specifically at this moment, we really have a historical record of how low the capacity is at thermal power plants. At hydroelectric power plants, the scale of these damages is also global. We can say that there is practically no hydroelectric power station that was not damaged," Kudrytskyi said.

He added that the shortages observed in the power system cannot be covered even by sufficiently powerful imports from the countries of the European Union. This is a consequence of russian attacks on HEPPs and TPPs.

"And the bad news is that it is technically impossible to quickly restore these damaged power plants. It takes time: weeks, more often - months, sometimes - years," Kudrytskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 power units of the NPPs work in winter.

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.