RF attacks with cruise missiles and Shaheds at night. Air defense forces name downed targets

Overnight into Friday, June 7, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. All the cruise missiles of the russian occupiers and almost half a hundred Shaheds were shot down by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense during the repulse of the enemy's combined attack that night.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General, Mykola Oleshchuk.

It is noted that in total, during this attack, the enemy used 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Oleshchuk specified that the occupiers hit critical infrastructure objects of Ukraine with Tu-95MS strategic aircraft. The missiles were launched by bombers from the airspace of the Saratov Oblast (russia).

And the enemy launched kamikaze drones from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk (russia), as well as from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 48 attack UAVs and 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi Regions," the general's statement said.

Oleshchuk told who repelled an air attack:

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,

fighter aircraft,

units of anti-aircraft missile troops and radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force.

It will be recalled that on the night of Friday, June 7, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region due to nighttime russian shelling.