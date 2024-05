President's Office explains why RF wants to capture as much territory as possible in Ukraine

Russian troops are trying to capture as much Ukrainian territory as possible in order to force Kyiv's allies to agree to a freeze on hostilities until Western weapons arrive.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said this in an interview for Bloomberg on Wednesday, May 29.

The russian occupiers are using the available advantage in weapons and manpower, which was directed to the opening of a new front in the Kharkiv Region. While Ukraine's allies are deciding whether to allow strikes on the territory of the aggressor from the transferred weapons, russia is using this time to its advantage. American weapons have begun to arrive on the battlefield, but it will take weeks for them to gradually build up to reach critical volumes, Podoliak said.

"At the moment, russian forces have an absolute advantage in shells, missiles, etc. They will try to push the front line to advance. And then they can try to force the pro-Ukrainian coalition to accept unacceptable terms: "Let's freeze the conflict, we will stay where we are - otherwise we will continue to kill," said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

The russian military has intensified missile and planned bomb attacks against Kharkiv, and was able to further stretch Kyiv's forces by attacking the outskirts of the city, writes Bloomberg. Podoliak noted that russian forces fired more than 10,000 guided bombs from positions approximately 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, China and Brazil proposed to hold an alternative peace conference regarding Ukraine.

On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China supports holding an international peace conference that would be recognized by russia and Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on March 27, the German publication Die Welt reported that Europe is discussing freezing the war in Ukraine in 2024.