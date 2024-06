There is hope that mobilization will be carried out in such way as not to affect economic activity of business

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko hopes that the mobilization will be carried out in such a way as not to affect the economic activity of businesses.

He said this during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is hope that the mobilization will be carried out in the necessary amount, in the appropriate terms so that it does not affect the economic activity of economic entities," he said.

Marchenko noted that ensuring mobilization is the number one priority for the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the military, the need for mobilization of Ukrainians this year is 110,000.

The Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada intends to call up representatives of the Ground Forces to discuss the expediency of extending the deadlines for updating data in territorial recruitment and social support centers.

In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there is no need to call up 500,000 people to the front, so the mobilization in Ukraine will be much milder.