Share:













Copied



According to the military, the need for mobilization of Ukrainians this year is 110,000 people. Member of Parliament of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights, Ruslan Horbenko, reported this in an interview with the Ukrinform publication.

"During the planning of the counteroffensive under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, there was a need to mobilize 500,000 people, help from international partners, unfortunately, was delayed," he recalled.

According to the MP, when Oleksandr Syrskyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defense plan for 2024 was approved, which did not foresee the involvement of such a large number of new troops.

Horbenko emphasized that in order to ensure the draft of 500,000 people, weapons and a huge financial resource are needed for the training and maintenance of new recruits.

"Now the command and the military at the front point out that the need for personnel for this year is 100,000-110,000 people. In my personal opinion, it will be possible to recruit up to 120,000 new recruits this year," he informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there is no need to call up 500,000 people to the front, so the mobilization in Ukraine will be much milder.