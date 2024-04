Mobilization in Ukraine will be "much softer" than 500,000 - Shmyhal

Share:













Copied



Currently, there is no need to call 500,000 people to the front, so mobilization in Ukraine will be much softer.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told about this in an interview with the Estonian media EER.

Shmyhal said that for the first time since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces were audited. According to him, there are already new manned brigades, but they are waiting for military equipment, equipment and ammunition from partners.

"The president and I are in control. We replaced the commander-in-chief, he conducted an audit of the Defense Forces, rotations began on the front line - for the first time since the start of full-scale aggression. We understand that not many people are needed right now, so mobilization will be much milder," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, during this year all the necessary tasks to mobilize Ukrainians will be completed. To do this, a digital cabinet will be introduced for all people of draft age, and the parliament must support and adopt a law on mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a bill on mobilization in the next plenary week on April 10-11.

On April 4, a law came into force to lower the mobilization age from 27 years to 25 years.

From May, the law comes into force, which establishes that all men partially fit for military service must undergo a second physical examination within 9 months.