From June 8, the power outage schedules in Ukraine will become a little softer.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, said this on the air of the Ukrainian Pravda talk show.

"We expect that on the night from Friday to Saturday, an additional unit at the nuclear power plants will come into operation. This will give a fairly pleasant boost to the capacity we have throughout the power system for two weeks. That is, the schedules will not disappear, but they will become softer throughout Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Ukrenergo decided to change the method of bringing the limits to the regions from June 8, so that the schedules become more uniform.

"From Saturday, we will try to slightly change the method of limits. Instead of proving them in megawatts, we will prove the number of queues that each region should disconnect," Kudrytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the most critical situation is currently observed at TPPs and HEPPs. But this does not mean that the power units at the stations are destroyed forever.

Russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 NPPs power units work in winter.