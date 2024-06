USA will transfer new aid package to Ukraine. What will be included in it

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid in the framework of defense support, for the amount of USD 225 million. It will include, among other things, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery shells, the Associated Press reports citing its own sources.

The publication notes that the weapons from the new American package will be able to be used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine to launch strikes against "threat targets inside russia to protect the city of Kharkiv from a powerful russian attack."

According to an anonymous agency source, the aid includes:

ammunition for the highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile system,

mortar systems,

a number of artillery shells, in particular 155-mm for howitzers,

missiles for the HAWK air defense system

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles,

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems,

armored vehicles,

patrol boats,

and a wide range of others, including spare parts and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mass media reported that the US President Joe Biden's administration privately granted Ukraine permission to launch strikes on russian territory using weapons transferred by the United States, but with a restriction - exclusively in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the administration of President Joe Biden may consider allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on russian territory.

Meanwhile, the USA allowed Ukraine to hit the russian federation with American weapons, but with one condition.