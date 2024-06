Share:













In the Czech city of Pardubice, on the evening of June 5, passenger train RegioJet 1021 heading to Chop in Ukraine collided with a ČD Cargo freight train. As a result of the accident, four people were killed and dozens were injured.

This is reported by IDNES/ČTK.

At approximately 11 p.m., a RegioJet 1021 passenger express with about 300 passengers bound for Chop and a ČD Cargo freight train with 21 cars got into a head-on collision almost in the center of Pardubice.

The first car of the passenger train, located behind the locomotive, suffered the most.

Photo: Railway Inspectorate

As a result of the collision, four people were killed and another 23 were injured, three of them with serious injuries. The train drivers remained alive, one of them is in the hospital, the other did not require hospitalization.

Numerous rescue teams arrived at the scene and the ministers of internal affairs and transport of the Czech Republic arrived urgently.

The head of the Ministry of Transport, Martin Kupka, said that it is still too early to talk about the root causes of the accident. The circumstances will be investigated in a special department of the railway.

"This railway accident is a great misfortune. Our thoughts are with the killed and injured. I express my condolences to all those who experienced it," commented Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, among the killed and seriously injured as a result of the railway accident in the Czech Republic, there are no passengers who were supposed to go to Chop - these cars were located in the middle of the train.

The Ukrzaliznytsia stated that at this time it has no information about the victims of the railway accident in the Czech Pardubice among the passengers of the cars that were supposed to go to Ukraine.

"The trailer cars in which RejioJet passengers are heading to Chop are inside the train and, according to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or serious injuries among the passengers who were moving to Chop," the company said.

The Ukrzaliznytsia is in contact with the Czech operator to help passengers with further transfers as much as possible.

They also warn that due to the accident in Pardubice, the RegioJet train Prague - Przemyśl, from which most passengers transfer to trains to Ukraine, will be delayed.