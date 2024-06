Share:













Copied



The most difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system is expected in the middle of summer 2024. Daily electricity shortages may increase, because consumption will also increase due to the heat.

Ukrenergo has informed about this, Suspilne reports.

"Hydroelectric power stations traditionally reduce production in the summer, and nuclear power units will be repaired and prepared for maximum loads - they will be in winter," the company said.

It will be difficult to cover the increased electricity consumption in the summer, as at that time the restoration work on thermal and hydroelectric power stations damaged by russian shelling will still be ongoing, the company added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo explained why electricity is turned off for different number of hours for household consumers in different regions.

The Ministry of Economy said that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

We will remind you that we also published a material about how to survive long blackouts without damaging your mental health.