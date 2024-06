Share:













Overnight into June 6, special forces of the Defense Intelligence destroyed a russian warship in the occupied Crimea. A video of the drowning should be available soon.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Another enemy ship was destroyed tonight in the Black Sea waters. Details will be given a little later. The work of the special units of the Defense Intelligence, a naval strike, everything is accurate. And minus one enemy ship... This is actually another "marine property" at the bottom of the Ukrainian Black Sea, on the Crimean coast. This is a fact. And yes, there will be a bright video," he said.

At the moment, there is no corresponding video in the social networks of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the russian missile ship Tsiklon by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of May 19 in Sevastopol.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian special forces are constantly inventing new methods to destroy the ships of the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.