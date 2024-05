Share:













The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the defeat of the russian Tsiklon missile carrier in Sevastopol (Crimea) on May 19.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to the updated information, on the night of May 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian Tsiklon missile ship of project 22800 in Sevastopol," the report said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Krymsky Viter Telegram channel announced that the ship of the russian navy, Tsiklon, a carrier of Kalibr missiles, was probably hit during a missile attack in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk noted that if the destruction of the russian Tsiklon ship is confirmed, this will mean that there are no longer any carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles in the occupied Crimea.