Next day there will be shortage of electricity. Limits introduced - Ukrenergo

On Thursday, June 6, there will be a shortage of electricity in the power system during the day.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company reported this on Facebook on Wednesday, June 5.

"Tomorrow, June 6, a deficit in the power system is predicted throughout the day. Limits on electricity consumption will be in effect for each region from 00:00 to 24:00," the message reads.

Hourly outage schedules will be in place for industrial and residential customers to comply with consumption limits. Ukrenergo reminded that in case of exceeding oblenergos’ limits, application of emergency shutdowns for all categories of consumers is possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 5, Ukrenergo explained why electricity was turned off for different hours for household consumers in different regions.

On June 4, the Ministry of Economy announced that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

