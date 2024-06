Share:













A Global Peace Summit on Ukraine in Switzerland aims to reach an agreement on three main points instead of ten in order to attract russian officials to future negotiations.

It was reported by the Bloomberg agency on Wednesday, June 5, with reference to the draft document.

The way to negotiations with the russian federation should be opened after reaching an agreement on nuclear security, food security and the return of abducted children. The meeting on June 15-16 in Switzerland will focus on three issues as a way to build trust in order to later engage with moscow on a limited range of issues, the draft document says.

"Despite the fact that Russian officials were excluded from the format led by Kyiv, the document states that all parties must be involved in ending the war. Therefore, we agreed on concrete steps that can serve as confidence-building measures in the above areas with further involvement representatives of the Russian Federation," the document states.

The draft document outlines three main principles:

Nuclear energy facilities must be safe, and any threat of using nuclear weapons is "unacceptable". Nuclear installations, in particular the power plant in Zaporizhzhia, must operate under the control of Ukraine and in accordance with the principles defined by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Food security should not be a "weapon" and should be guaranteed by free navigation in the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine should have access to third parties for its agricultural products. All prisoners of war must be released, including all "deported and illegally displaced" Ukrainian children and civilians who must be returned to Ukraine.

The document states that the path to peace must be consistent with the Charter of the United Nations, which provides for the holding of the second summit, writes Bloomberg.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian dictator vladimir putin will try to disrupt Ukraine's efforts to restore a just peace and will try to weaken Ukrainian positions.

On May 2, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit in Switzerland will be the platform that will start the future peace process.

We will remind you that in January, the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that they were starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.