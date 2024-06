Share:













Nataliya Humeniuk was appointed deputy head of the communications directorate of the South Operational Command.

She said this in a comment to Detektor Media.

Humeniuk said that this is not a new assignment for her. However, she emphasized that she cannot name dates, because "when an officer is appointed to a position is confidential information."

"For two and a half years, I was the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, and now I am officially appointed to the position of deputy head of the communications directorate of the South Operational Command. There is some difference here, if only in the fact that now it is not the Defense Forces, this is a slightly different entity, and already within the competence of the South Operational Command. This directorate was created within the framework of the reform of communication in the Armed Forces as a whole," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the created directorate is a relatively new structure, the purpose of which is "to improve communications with the conclusions that have been made since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nataliya Humeniuk was dismissed from the post of head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command after the media persons made a corresponding request. Dmytro Pletenchuk was appointed in her place.