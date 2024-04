Share:













Copied



Spokesman of the Naval Forces, captain of the third rank Dmytro Pletenchuk will head the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South. He will combine both positions.

Pletenchuk reported this in a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda publication.

"These are no longer rumors. I am starting to perform my duties. The paperwork is already in progress. I need to accept a new position, familiarize myself with it, with the work structure - it will take some time. I think I will be able to start at the beginning of next week. But if I can to quickly reformat this structure into the form in which I see it, maybe even earlier," he said.

When asked how he sees the structure of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Pletenchuk answered: "I have more than 8 years of experience working with the media. This is my 13th position as a press officer. I have my own vision of work. Journalists who worked with me in the Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions, in the Navy, are familiar with my work style. It suited them."

Pletenchuk also assured that he will continue to try "to be as open and democratic as possible to the press."

He also added that he retains the status of spokesman of the Navy.

"Therefore, I will also comment on the issue of the Navy," Pletenchuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nataliya Humeniuk was dismissed from the post of head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South after the media persons made a corresponding request.