The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the terms of the current booking of persons liable for military by three months.

The Ministry of Economy has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The booking of persons liable for military service, whose deferments have not expired as of May 7, 2024, has been extended for three months," the message reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision at a meeting on June 4.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the government's decision applies to all deferments granted in accordance with Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023 (as amended in 2023-2024).

Persons liable for military service will receive an extension of their booking automatically, the Ministry of Economy will not issue new orders regarding the relevant postponements.

"The decision was adopted in order to ensure the stable operation of industries that work for the needs of defense, which are critically important for the economy of enterprises. It will allow businesses to retain qualified personnel at factories, plan work and effectively work on the fulfillment of defense orders or ensuring the livelihood of the population," explained the Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Economy does not stop issuing orders for the booking of persons liable for military service who did not have a deferment as of May 7, the reservation of such persons is carried out in accordance with the current legislation.

The Ministry notes that work is also currently underway to update and improve reservations, in particular, the government is working on digitizing mechanisms, introducing a balanced reservation system that would take into account existing security challenges and at the same time ensure the stable functioning of the economy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers extended for one month the validity period of the current deferrals from conscription for military service, granted to employees of enterprises liable for military service.

In April, the Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to review the procedure for booking persons liable for military service.