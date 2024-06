Share:













Residents of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea complained that the russians placed S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers near a residential area between private houses on the 7th kilometer of the Balaklava highway.

This was reported by the Krymskyi Viter [Crimean Wind] Telegram channel.

"In Sevastopol, local residents complain that S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers were placed in the immediate vicinity of a residential area between private houses on the 7th kilometer of the Balaklava highway," the message reads.

According to the partisans, this air defense system was previously located at the Hirnycha height, 10 km from the Balaklava highway.

Local residents say that they are afraid of such a neighborhood, because the air defense system is a legitimate military target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, partisans conducted reconnaissance of Sevastopol Bay in Crimea. They discovered the ships of the aggressor country of the russian federation and published the coordinates of the location of the surface equipment of the russian invaders.

On the night of May 24 in the temporarily occupied Alushta (Crimea) the communication hub of the russian invaders was hit.