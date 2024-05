Share:













Partisans conducted reconnaissance of the Sevastopol Bay in the Crimea. They discovered the ships of the aggressor country of the russian federation and published the coordinates of the location of the surface equipment of the russian invaders.

The ATESH partisan movement has reported this on Telegram.

"Agents of our movement scouted the Striletska Bay in Sevastopol and discovered the location of the Russian Navy MPK-49 Aleksandrovets anti-submarine ship and various boats guarding the coast of Sevastopol," ATESH reported.

Also, representatives of the resistance movement noted the increased activity of the russian military. Military trucks are constantly being loaded and unloaded at the wharf.

The partisans published the exact coordinates of the specified targets: 44.3617, 33.2808.

"They do not learn from their mistakes and continue to stay in Ukrainian territories, for which they will be punished. All detailed information has already been transferred to reliable hands," the partisans emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of May 24 in the temporarily occupied Alushta (Crimea) a communication hub of the russian invaders was hit.

Earlier, the partisans of the ATESH movement set fire to the external telecommunication cabinet of a communication tower near Smolensk, russian federation, thereby weakening russian air defense in the region.