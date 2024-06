Ukrainians will be forced to save electricity for several years - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the consequences of russian attacks on the country's energy sector are long-term, and therefore savings will be a part of everyday life in the years to come.

"The consequences of Russian attacks on the energy sector are long-term. Therefore, savings will be part of our daily life in the coming years... Our goal is to save at all levels: from large enterprises to individual houses and apartments," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the key priority is to strengthen the energy sector after the russian terrorist attacks.

"The situation is very difficult. More than 9 GW of generation capacity has been lost. The enemy continues to attack energy facilities. Currently, Ukrenergo is once again forced to resort to planned shutdowns of consumers. This will buy us time to restore and strengthen the energy system," he added.

According to Shmyhal, the government's strategy includes the following items: strengthening air defense; repairs of damaged equipment and further development of protection against drones; decentralization of the energy system; international support and cooperation; energy efficiency and responsible consumption of electricity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 1, during a massive attack by russia, two thermal power plants of the DTEK group were hit.

On Tuesday, June 4, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system during the day.