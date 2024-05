Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of the personal participation of US President Joe Biden in the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would very much like President Biden to be present in person. I know America supports the summit, but we don't know at what level...I think President Biden is needed by the Peace Summit and needed by other leaders who are looking at the US response. His absence will only be applauded by putin, personally applauded by putin, standing up," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is also still waiting for an answer regarding participation in the summit from China, Brazil and several African countries.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have as many countries as possible at the summit, every opinion and every voice is important.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Bloomberg, US President Joe Biden will probably miss the Ukrainian peace summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland.

China and Brazil proposed to hold an alternative peace conference regarding Ukraine

In May, the President's Office announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations. At the same time, the aggressor state of russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

On May 27, Zelenskyy said that 90 countries of the world have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit.