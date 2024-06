Share:













Artem Sytnyk, Deputy Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), has resigned from his position.

This is reported by the NACP on its website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He resigned from his position on June 3.

On May 12, 2022, he was appointed Deputy Head of the NACP and was responsible for the following areas: coordination of interaction with law enforcement and prosecution authorities, including ensuring consideration of substantiated conclusions about crimes, identification of assets of persons involved in military aggression against Ukraine; financial control, conducting special inspections, lifestyle monitoring, verification of compliance with legal requirements, including in the area of corruption prevention; prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest; monitoring and control over the implementation of legislation on ethical behavior, prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

The NACP thanked Sytnyk for his work.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the Head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov appointed Artem Sytnyk as his deputy.

On April 12, 2022, Sytnyk was dismissed from the post of the NACB director due to the expiration of his term of office.

In 2019, Sytnyk was entered into the register of corrupt persons.