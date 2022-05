The head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksandr Novikov, has appointed Artem Sytnyk as his deputy.

The NAСP announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The order was signed on May 12.

In the NAСP Sytnyk will be responsible for the following areas: coordination of interaction with law enforcement agencies and prosecutor's offices, including ensuring the consideration of substantiated conclusions about crimes, identifying the assets of persons involved in military aggression against Ukraine; prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest; monitoring and control over the implementation of acts of legislation on ethical behavior, prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

Sytnyk will also act as the chairman of the NAСP in the absence of the latter.

In 2015, according to the results of the competition, Sytnyk was appointed the Director of the NACB.

He held the post until April 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sytnyk previously said that he did not intend to become deputy director of the NACB after the expiration of the director's term.

Artem Sytnyk’s term as the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) expired on April 16.