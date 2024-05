Macron believes that Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets in russia with Western weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Ukraine should be able to neutralize the military facilities of the aggressor state of russia, from where missiles are launched at Ukraine.

Macron said this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 28, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The French president said that Kyiv should be allowed to "neutralize" the military bases from which russia fires its missiles at Ukrainian territory.

"We must allow them to neutralize the military facilities from which the missiles are launched, the military facilities from which Ukraine is attacked," Macron said.

At the same time, the French president specified that Ukraine should not attack civilian structures on the territory of the russian federation.

"If you tell them (the Ukrainians): 'You are not allowed to reach the point from which the missiles are launched,' you are actually saying: 'We will provide you with weapons, but you are not allowed to defend yourself,'" Macron added.

At the same time, he emphasized that France is only helping to protect Ukrainian territory, "remaining within the former framework," and "does not want escalation."

In turn, Scholz said that Ukraine "has all the possibilities according to international law to do what it is doing."

He also noted that Germany and France "provided different weapons."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, called on NATO allies who supply weapons to Ukraine to cancel the ban on their use to attack military facilities in russia.

On May 21, it became known that the United States did not permit Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.