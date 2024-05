Ukraine begins to receive permission from EU countries to use weapons on russian territory — Borrell

The countries of the European Union have begun to lift restrictions on the use of the weapons they transferred to Ukraine on the territory of russia. Previously, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use these weapons to attack the occupiers who are located exclusively within the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, made the corresponding statement, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

"Member states have started to address this by removing this restriction. Another important thing to discuss today," Borrell said.

According to him, there are no contradictions regarding the attack of Ukraine on the territory of the russian federation from the point of view of the laws of war.

At the same time, there are some countries in the European Union who fear that the use of their weapons for strikes against russia may cause additional escalation.

Borrell emphasized the need to find a balance between the risk of escalation and the need for the Ukrainian military to defend itself.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of April of this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine has the right to strike russian military facilities located outside Ukrainian territory.

We will remind, on May 21 it became known that the United States did not give Ukraine permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

And today, May 28, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren said that Ukraine has the right to strike targets on the territory of the russian federation. According to her, this issue should not be a subject of discussion.