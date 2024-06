Share:













As of 07:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, russia had 2 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

The command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov. There is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles," the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

- to the Black Sea - 9 ships, of which 5 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

- to the Sea of ​​Azov - 8 ships, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 1, there were 4 enemy ships in the Black Sea, and there were no missile carriers among them.

After the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, russia is moving its Kalibr carrier ships to the Caspian Sea.

But Ukrainian special forces are constantly inventing new methods to defeat the ships of the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.