After the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, russia moves its carrier ships of Kalibr missiles to the Caspian Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was a report by the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the current situation on the battlefield and the results of a strike on russian targets in Crimea. We are still waiting for the final data, but it is already clear that the occupiers suffered painful losses. Also, according to intelligence reports, after our actions in the Black Sea, russia moves ships, in particular Kalibr carriers, to the Caspian," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in an evening video address on April 17 confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the airfield in Dzhankoi, he thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their accuracy, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing the operation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a list of enemy targets destroyed on April 17 at a military airfield in occupied Dzhankoi (Crimea), in particular, destroyed or critically damaged: four S-400 SAM launchers; three radar stations; one air defense control point; one Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment.