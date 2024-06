AFU carry out several successful counterattacks in Vovchansk, about third of city under russians’ control - m

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly carried out a number of successful counterattacks, displacing russian troops from some areas of Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

The German publication Bild reported this with reference to its open data analysis expert Julian Röpcke.

According to Röpcke, the videos coming from the Ukrainian and russian sides testify to the successes of the Armed Forces of in the northern part of Vovchansk.

The Bild analyst claims that the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful counterattacks the day before. This made it possible to knock the russians out of some positions.

"Already, only about a quarter of the city's territory is under unequivocal Russian control. A week ago, it was almost half," Röpcke said.

He added that in response to the successes of the Armed Forces, the russians allegedly increased the intensity of shelling and airstrikes, erasing the city from the face of the earth.

Areas allegedly returned by the Armed Forces as a result of counterattacks are indicated in blue. Photo: t.me/BILD_Russian

Röpcke also stated that the russians allegedly managed to occupy half of the village of Starytsia west of Vovchansk.

In other areas of this part of the front, the situation remains unchanged, according to the Bild analyst.

We note that none of the representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has officially confirmed this information yet.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in an evening briefing that the russian army had become active in the area of ​​the village of Lyptsi in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that on May 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine established combat control over the territories of the Kharkiv Region, where russian troops were able to advance.

And a few days before that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupiers were mired in street fighting in Vovchansk.