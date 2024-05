Share:













Copied



The russian occupiers are attacking the Kharkiv Region with rocket and bomb airstrikes, in particular, FAB-500 bombs. In addition to guided aerial bombs, in recent days, they began to destroy Vovchansk with heavy TOS2 Solntsepyok flamethrower systems.

On the air of the telethon, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, said that the russians began to use not only guided aerial bombs but also thermobaric ammunition in the city. Despite everything, the occupiers are unable to advance in the Vovchansk District; they are completely stuck in street battles.

"Since the beginning of the day, six air bombs have been dropped on Vovchansk. The occupation army continues to storm the city and does not stop trying to gain a foothold in the city with infantry units in order to turn it into street battles. Most of the city is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy combines ground assaults with airstrikes to achieve success. The enemy is also using heavy flamethrower systems Solntsepyok on the city, destroying buildings and civil infrastructure on its way," he stressed.

To a clarifying question of whether the russian federation is trying to introduce its reserves into the battle in the Kharkiv direction, Voloshyn replied that "this information is the prerogative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence."

"There is already information that in support of their actions, the enemy is trying to move motorized rifle units belonging to the 44th Army Corps. Of course, the occupiers can raise forces and means from other directions in order to try to saturate their units with military personnel, but the Defense Forces of all of them are actively destroyed," he emphasized.

Voloshyn noted that the tactics have differences in different directions of the front, but mainly the occupiers are trying to break through with assault units with the support of equipment.

"At first, assault groups are sent forward. These groups try to enter and drive both on small, lightly armored vehicles and golf carts, buggies, and cross-country motorcycles. If the groups have reached their goal, they try to gain a foothold. If they don't succeed, then that's for them a "one-way ticket," and they stay there because our servicemen of the Defense Forces destroy them," he emphasized.

As earlier reported, British intelligence claimed that russia had attracted "African resources" for the offensive on Vovchansk.