U.S. President Joe Biden will probably miss the Ukrainian peace summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland, Bloomberg reports.

The publication notes that President Biden is likely to go to a planned fundraising event for the election campaign in California. He might attend this event together with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and other stars.

Ukraine, together with Switzerland, will hold the first Global Peace Summit on June 15-16, which will be attended by several G7 leaders who will fly in after the summit in Italy. However, according to the publication's sources, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the event.

According to Biden's schedule, he will travel from the G7 meeting in southern Italy to Los Angeles for a fundraiser. He may be joined by former President Barack Obama and TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

This suggests that Biden has switched to election campaign mode and is trying to overcome the advantage of his rival, Donald Trump.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the newly elected president of North Macedonia confirmed Zelenskyy's participation in the Peace Summit.

More than 50 countries out of 160 invited have already confirmed their participation in the peace summit in Switzerland, which will be held on June 15-16. The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs is satisfied with the answers received but expects more. Russia will not participate in the summit. However, involving russia in the future is one of the goals of the meeting at the level of leaders.