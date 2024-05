AFU destroy 1,390 invaders, 18 tanks and 39 artillery systems. General Staff names RF losses for the day

Share:













Copied



Losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 30 increased by 1,390 to 507,650 people, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 39 artillery systems of the enemy.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 31, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 507,650 (+1,390) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 7,728 (+18) units;

armored combat vehicles - 14,935 (+22) units;

artillery systems - 13,140 (+39) units;

MLRS - 1,088 units;

air defense equipment - 815 units;

aircraft - 357 units;

helicopters - 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10,587 (+55) units;

cruise missiles - 2,229 (+7) units;

ships/boats - 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,905 (+56) units;

special equipment - 2,164 (+11) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of russian troops on May 29 increased by 1,160 to 506,260 people, equipment - by 10 tanks, 22 armored vehicles and 35 artillery systems.