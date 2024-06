Share:













On the night of May 2, the russian invaders staged another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using missiles and kamikaze drones for strikes. The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 24 enemy attack drones.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has announced this.

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers launched into Ukraine this night: an Iskander-K cruise missile - from the occupied Crimea in the direction of the Kharkiv Region, an S-300 surface to air guided missile - from the occupied part of the Donetsk Region, and 25 Shaheds - from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea), Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts in the russian federation.

Repelling the air attack. The general said that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were repelling this air strike, as well as radio-electronic warfare equipment.

Oleshchuk clarified that the attack drones destroyed the enemy on the territory of 8 regions.

"During the night, defenders of the sky shot down 24 Shaheds in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia Regions," the commander of the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, soldiers of air defense units shot down 36 cruise missiles and 46 Shaheds during the night.

Also, earlier in the night, Air Defense Forces shot down 7 cruise missiles and 32 Shaheds.