On the night of Saturday, June 1, the russian occupiers launched a missile-aircraft attack on critical infrastructure objects, using 18 missiles and 47 attack UAVs, the air defense forces destroyed 35 missiles and 46 Shaheds.

The commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has announced this.

"On the night of June 1, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a powerful air-missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs," the message reads.

According to the information of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy fired a total of 53 missiles of various types and 47 attack UAVs:

- 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov Region, Caspian Sea (RF);

- 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

- 10 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

- 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the air space of the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia Region);

- 47 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch area, RF).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 81 air targets were shot down:

- 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 46 attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, May 31, russian troops launched attacks on Kharkiv and Kyiv, Air Force units destroyed 4 Shaheds and 1 cruise missile.

On the night of Thursday, May 30, the occupiers hit the territory of Ukraine with 11 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 8 S-300/S-400 surface to air guided missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones, the air defense forces destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 drones.