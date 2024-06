Share:













Overnight into May 30, the russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down seven out of 11 cruise missiles and 32 attack Shahed UAVs within nine regions.

The commander of the AFU Air Force / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, it is reported that the occupiers launched a missile-air strike against military facilities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine using eight S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv Region, 11 KH-101/KH-555 cruise missiles from aircraft strategic aviation Tu-95 MS (launch area Saratov Region, RF) and 32 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, seven KH-101/KH-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down within Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Poland is considering the possibility of shooting down missiles of the aggressor state of russia near its borders, but no decisions have been made in this regard.