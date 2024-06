Share:













On the night of Saturday, June 1, russian drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions were attacked. The consequences are being clarified," the report says.

According to Halushchenko, energy workers are already working on the elimination of damages.

According to the Ukrenergo National Power Company, since March, this is already the sixth massive integrated missile-drone attack against civilian energy infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of May 18, russian drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the eastern and central regions of Ukraine, equipment was damaged.

On April 11, the russian occupation army struck Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities in 5 regions - Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kyiv and Kharkiv.