Share:













Copied



A military defeat of the aggressor russia is the first route to ending the war, while a Peace Summit in Switzerland is the second route.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, told about this in an interview with Channel 24.

Podoliak noted that one of the ways to peace in Ukraine is the task of militarily defeating russia. According to him, international law clearly regulates the obligation of the defending country to destroy the war infrastructure on the territory of the aggressor country.

"The world should saturate Ukraine with weapons, clearly regulate the rules of conventional war for a little stupid, I'm sorry, but there are simply no other words, Russia, explaining that either you follow these rules, or you will be destroyed collectively," Podoliak emphasized.

The second route is the Peace Summit. According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, the upcoming Summit is a platform where all countries must declare that no one can violate international law by destroying another country, because they will receive the appropriate punishment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January Ukraine and Switzerland started preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In February, Switzerland called on China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

On April 15, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he was working on a truce during the upcoming Summer Olympics, which will be held this summer in Paris.