China will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month because it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both russia and Ukraine.

It was reported by Reuters on Friday, May 31, with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

The peace conference on Ukraine aims to lay the foundation for the peace process in Ukraine, but the aggressor state russia calls it "meaningless" without its participation.

"The arrangements for the meeting still fall far short of China's requests and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate. China has always insisted that an international peace conference should be endorsed by both Russia and Ukraine, with the equal participation of all parties, and that all peace proposals should be discussed in a fair and equal manner. Otherwise it will be difficult for it to play a substantive role in restoring peace," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine briefing.

Four sources told Reuters that China informed some diplomats this week that it had rejected the invitation, saying its conditions had not been met. The publication writes that the conditions are that the conference should be recognized by both russia and Ukraine with equal participation of all parties and there should be a fair discussion of all proposals.

"We are very sorry that the Chinese side does not use the opportunity to present its position on the platform of the Summit in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian embassy in Beijing said in a statement to Reuters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January Ukraine and Switzerland started preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In February, Switzerland called on China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

In April, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China supports holding an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and russia in due course.