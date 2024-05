Oil depot was on fire at Kavkaz port in Krasnodar Krai

Share:













Copied



Overnight into May 31, a series of explosions rang out in the Krasnodar Krai on the border with occupied Crimea, after which a fire started in the Kavkaz port.

This was reported by the Krymskyi Viter [Crimean Wind] Telegram channel.

The port is located on the Chushka spit in the Temryuksky district near the Kerch Strait.

Local residents claim that 8-10 explosions were heard. After that, a fire started in the port.

Propaganda media claim that the oil depot, which was in the port, caught fire. Three tanks with petroleum products caught fire. They were able to extinguish them only by 7 in the morning. There are victims from among the employees of the oil depot.

In addition, the authorities of the region declare an attack by drones.

At the same time, social networks claim that the oil depot contained fuel for the russian occupiers in Crimea and the captured territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Consequences of the fire

Location of the fire on the map

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 marine attack drones, the special unit of the Defense Intelligence "Group 13" once again effectively attacked the ship-boat depot of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea and destroyed two enemy boats.

The Defense Intelligence specified that as a result of the operation in Crimea, 4 (not 2) Tunets boats were damaged, while 2 of them were destroyed.