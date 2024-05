Share:













Copied



The aggressor state of russia continues to press in the Donetsk Region further south and gathers forces for an offensive in the Sumy Region further north.

This was reported by The Washington Post on Friday, May 31, with reference to Ukrainian officials.

The publication writes that currently the russian army is larger and better equipped than the Ukrainian one, so it is taking advantage of the lack of troops and ammunition in Ukraine after a long delay in US military aid. Critically important supplies for Ukraine also slowed down due to insufficient military production in Western Europe.

"Ukrainian officials have expressed disappointment with the restrictions on the use of Western weapons, especially given that the border region of Kharkiv has come under a russian onslaught this month that has stretched Kyiv's forces. According to Ukrainian officials, in addition to Kharkiv, Moscow's forces are pushing further into the Donetsk Region south and are gathering forces for the expected offensive in the Sumy Region further north," the article says.

Ukrainian sources stressed that US policy urging Ukraine not to use US-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions for offensive strikes inside russia has not changed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that russian troops are trying to capture as much Ukrainian territory as possible in order to force Kyiv's allies to agree to freeze hostilities until the arrival of Western weapons.

On May 25, China and Brazil proposed to hold an alternative peace conference regarding Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on March 27, the German publication Die Welt reported that Europe is discussing freezing the war in Ukraine in 2024.